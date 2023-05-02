Türkiye kills IS ringleader al-Qurayshi: Erdogan

May 2, 2023 Famagusta Gazette Mediterranean Focus, Top Story, Turkey 0

Türkiye killed a suspected leader of the Islamic State (IS) in an operation in northern Syria, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced.

In an interview with state broadcaster TRT late Sunday, Erdogan said Abu Hussein al-Qurayshi was “neutralized” in an operation by Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT) on Saturday.

“This is the first time I am telling this here. This person was neutralized in an operation carried out by the MIT yesterday,” he said.

Türkiye’s intelligence had long been following the IS ringleader, he added.

Turkish authorities often use the term “neutralized” to imply that “terrorists” being killed, wounded, or captured in security operations.

Turkish forces have killed several IS ringleaders in Syria, Erdogan said.

 

Author

About Famagusta Gazette 8081 Articles
In addition to our Mediterranean perspective, Famagusta Gazette publish extensive coverage of world news, travel and tourism features, and financial information. Follow us on Twitter @FamagustaG