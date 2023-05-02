Türkiye kills IS ringleader al-Qurayshi: Erdogan

Türkiye killed a suspected leader of the Islamic State (IS) in an operation in northern Syria, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced.

In an interview with state broadcaster TRT late Sunday, Erdogan said Abu Hussein al-Qurayshi was “neutralized” in an operation by Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT) on Saturday.

“This is the first time I am telling this here. This person was neutralized in an operation carried out by the MIT yesterday,” he said.

Türkiye’s intelligence had long been following the IS ringleader, he added.

Turkish authorities often use the term “neutralized” to imply that “terrorists” being killed, wounded, or captured in security operations.

Turkish forces have killed several IS ringleaders in Syria, Erdogan said.