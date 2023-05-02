Türkiye to produce 5th-generation warplanes: Erdogan

Türkiye will be one of the five countries to produce the 5th-generation warplanes, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said after the combat aircraft made its debut on Monday.

Named KAAN, a historic title used by the rulers of Turkic and Mongolian states, the warplane is “one of the great achievements of the defense industry,” said Erdogan.

“Türkiye will complete all the tests and deliver KAAN to air forces within a couple of years,” Erdogan said, adding the national combat aircraft will make its maiden flight in 2025.

Hurjet, a trainer and light combat aircraft developed by Turkish Aerospace Industries, will also join the inventory of Turkish air forces, and “partially replace” Türkiye’s F-16s warplanes, the president said.

He noted Türkiye will soon sell the first aircraft of Hurjet to Niger and Chad.

The Turkish Anka-3 reactive strike unmanned aerial vehicle will also make its maiden flight in the upcoming days, Erdogan said. ■