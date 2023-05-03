Kuwait dissolves parliament by royal decree

Kuwait’s parliament, which was reinstated in March, was dissolved by royal decree on Monday, according to the Kuwait News Agency.

Kuwait’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah said the move is to safeguard Kuwait’s interests and independence amid regional and international economic developments and to attain prosperity and progress for the citizens.

The crown prince said last month the legislature would be dissolved and that parliamentary elections would be held in the coming months.

The parliament, first elected in 2020, was only reinstated in March following a Constitutional Court ruling after a previous dissolution. ■