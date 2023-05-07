Iran executes Habib Farajollah Chaab, ringleader of the Harakat al-Nazal group

Iran on Saturday executed Habib Farajollah Chaab, the ringleader of the Harakat al-Nazal group, for masterminding and conducting several “terror” operations in the southeastern Iranian province of Khuzestan, Mizan news agency of the Iranian judiciary reported.

According to Mizan, among the “terrorist” attacks plotted by Chaab, a Swedish-Iranian dual national, was one on a military parade in the southwestern city of Ahvaz in 2018 that killed 25 people and injured many others.

The report said the acts of the “terror” group have so far caused deaths and injuries of 450 Iranian civilians.

In November 2020, the Iranian Intelligence Ministry announced the arrest of Chaab in Türkiye.

In early March, Iran’s Supreme Court upheld the death sentence of Chaab for alleged “corruption on earth,” a term used by Iranian authorities to refer to a range of offenses including those related to violating Islamic codes.

The ruling was appealed in March, but was rejected following “all-out and accurate” considerations by the Iranian judicial authorities, Mizan said.

The report said Chaab confessed to having relations with Israeli intelligence service Mossad, U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), the Islamic State (IS), and the Swedish Security Service (Sapo).

Headquartered in Denmark and the Netherlands, the Harakat al-Nazal group was founded in 1999. It has claimed responsibility for several assassinations and attacks against energy infrastructure and civilian targets over the years, according to the website of Iran’s High Council for Human Rights.

The group is currently classified as a terrorist organization by the Iranian government. ■