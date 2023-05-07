Türkiye Crash: At least 12 killed, 31 injured

At least 12 people were killed, and 31 others were injured in the southern Hatay province of Türkiye on Saturday at a multiple-vehicle collision, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.

“A fire broke out in a truck and a bus; 12 of our citizens lost their lives and 31 of our citizens were injured, three of them seriously, at a multiple-vehicle collision accident in the Topbogazli region of the Antakya district,” the Turkish minister tweeted.

According to the semi-official Anadolu Agency, the incident occurred when a truck driver lost control of the steering wheel, crossing into the opposite lane and colliding with nine cars and two minibuses. The collision resulted in a fire that engulfed the truck and one of the minibuses.

A large number of gendarmerie, police and firefighters arrived at the scene, closing the road and putting out the fire. ■