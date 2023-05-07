Two Palestinians killed by Israeli soldiers, clashes in the Tulkarm refugee camp

Two Palestinians were killed on Saturday morning by Israeli soldiers during clashes in a refugee camp in the northern West Bank city of Tulkarm, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said.

The ministry said in a statement that two Palestinian men were brought dead to Thabet Thabet Hospital in the city after they were shot by Israeli soldiers during clashes in the Tulkarm refugee camp.

The Israeli authorities didn’t immediately comment on the incident. However, Israel Radio reported that an Israeli army force stormed the Tulkarm refugee camp to arrest Palestinians wanted by Israel for involvement in attacks against Israel.

For months, the Israeli army has been carrying out daily raids on Palestinian towns, villages, and refugee camps mainly in the northern West Bank to arrest Palestinian militants wanted by Israeli security forces.

Since January, the Israeli army has killed 109 Palestinians during these raids, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said.

Israel said that 19 Israelis have been killed in attacks carried out by the Palestinians during the same period.