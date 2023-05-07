Yemen: 8 dead after heavy rains and flooding

Eight people lost their lives in Yemen on Saturday as torrential rain and flooding caused a vehicle to plunge into a valley in the Raymah governorate, approximately 200 km southwest of the capital Sanaa.

Local authorities reported that the pickup truck was en route to Sanaa when the sudden surge of floodwaters caused it to veer off the road, propelling it from the elevated mountain area into a valley in the Kusmah district. Eight people died in the incident, with five others in the same vehicle sustaining injuries.

Local authorities added that immediate rescue efforts were carried out, and the injured were transported to hospitals for medical treatment.

Since 2014, the Raymah governorate has been under the control of the Houthi militia. Yemen’s National Center of Meteorology issued a warning to citizens in several governorates, including Raymah, advising them to avoid traveling through hazardous passages,Enditem.