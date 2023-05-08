Arsenal hold nerve to beat Newcastle United in Premier League

Arsenal claimed a vital 2-0 win away to Newcastle United on Sunday to keep their hopes of the Premier League title alive.

Mikel Arteta’s side kicked off away to the team third in the table, four points off league leaders Manchester City, but kept their nerve to move a point behind City.

Newcastle started strongly, with Jacob Murphy hitting the base of the Arsenal post in just the second minute. They then had a penalty given but overturned by the VAR in the 10th minute, four minutes before Martin Odegaard finished off a neat move with a powerful left-foot shot to put Arsenal ahead.

Both sides had chances in the thrilling game, but Arsenal sealed the win when Newcastle defender Fabian Schar put the ball into his own net under pressure from Gabriel Jesus in the 71st minute.

Arsenal’s next game is at home to Brighton, while Newcastle visit relegation-threatened Leeds United.

Manchester United slipped up again away from home as they lost 1-0 away to West Ham United, with a result that leaves them just a point ahead of Liverpool albeit with a game in hand.

David de Gea’s error in the 27th minute gifted Said Benrahma a goal, and West Ham defended stoutly to hang on for a win that leaves them seven points above the relegation zone with just three games to play, although Anthony Martial had a double chance to save a point in the closing moments. ■