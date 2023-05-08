Europe Day reception in Tel Aviv canceled over participation of Israel’s ultranationalist minister

May 8, 2023 Famagusta Gazette Israel, Mediterranean Focus 0

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seen during an official inauguration ceremony at the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on Dec. 29, 2022. Benjamin Netanyahu, the longest-serving Israeli leader, returned to power on Thursday as the country's prime minister at the helm of an extreme-right coalition. (JINI via Xinhua)

The annual Europe Day reception scheduled for Tuesday in Tel Aviv, Israel, was canceled over the participation of Israel’s ultranationalist National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

“Regrettably, this year we have decided to cancel the diplomatic reception, as we do not want to offer a platform to someone whose views contradict the values the EU stands for,” the EU Delegation to Israel said in a statement on Monday.

The Israeli government had planned to send Ben-Gvir, a pro-settler leader often accused of racism against Arabs, as its official representative to the event.

In response to the delegation’s decision, Ben-Gvir issued a statement, accusing the EU of “practicing undiplomatic gagging.”

The cancelation of the reception highlights concerns over the rise of far-right politics in Israel and its potential impact on the country’s relations with international partners.

Author

About Famagusta Gazette 8106 Articles
In addition to our Mediterranean perspective, Famagusta Gazette publish extensive coverage of world news, travel and tourism features, and financial information. Follow us on Twitter @FamagustaG