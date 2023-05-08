Europe Day reception in Tel Aviv canceled over participation of Israel’s ultranationalist minister

The annual Europe Day reception scheduled for Tuesday in Tel Aviv, Israel, was canceled over the participation of Israel’s ultranationalist National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

“Regrettably, this year we have decided to cancel the diplomatic reception, as we do not want to offer a platform to someone whose views contradict the values the EU stands for,” the EU Delegation to Israel said in a statement on Monday.

The Israeli government had planned to send Ben-Gvir, a pro-settler leader often accused of racism against Arabs, as its official representative to the event.

In response to the delegation’s decision, Ben-Gvir issued a statement, accusing the EU of “practicing undiplomatic gagging.”

The cancelation of the reception highlights concerns over the rise of far-right politics in Israel and its potential impact on the country’s relations with international partners.