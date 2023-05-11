Georgian nationals allowed to enter Russia without a visa

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed two decrees Wednesday to lift a visa ban and a flight ban on Georgia.

According to a decree, Georgian nationals will be allowed to enter Russia without a visa for a period of up to 90 days from May 15, 2023. This does not apply to those Georgian citizens who wish to travel to Russia for employment.

In the other, the president lifted a former ban on direct flights from Russia to Georgia, which went into force on July 8, 2019, when Putin ordered an indefinite suspension of passenger flights from Russia to Georgia due to escalated tensions between the two countries at the time. ■