Lebanon, Iraq to regulate employment between the two countries

Lebanese and Iraqi labor ministers on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to regulate employment between the two countries and protect the rights of laborers, Lebanon’s National News Agency reported.

The MoU was signed by visiting Iraqi Labor Minister Ahmed al-Asadi and his Lebanese counterpart Mustafa Bayram at the labor ministry in Beirut.

Bayram said that the MoU would enable the Iraqi workers in Lebanon to benefit from the country’s social security service and vice versa for the Lebanese working in Iraq.

Bayram said a committee would be set up to follow up on workers’ rights in the two countries.

Meanwhile, al-Asadi said the signing of this memorandum, which covers “everything related to labor issues” between the two countries, reflects their strong ties.

In 2022, Lebanon and Iraq signed an MoU to strengthen their ties in economy, industry, science, environment, and technology. ■