Lebanon’s Deputy Parliament Speaker Elias Bou Saab on Wednesday said Lebanon must quickly restore good official ties with Syria, the National News Agency reported.

“The Lebanese government must not delay its re-establishing of good ties with Syria after the cold relation with the neighboring country caused by internal Lebanese disputes, which lead to a great loss to Lebanese people and economy,” Bou Saab said during his meeting with Egyptian Ambassador to Lebanon Yasser Alawi.

The two officials discussed the latest developments regarding the Arab League’s decision of restoring Syria’s membership.

Some political parties in Lebanon, including Hezbollah, Amal Movement, and Free Patriotic Movement, have been pushing the government into normalizing ties with Syria to solve the issue of refugees and their safe return to Syria, taking part in Syria’s reconstruction, and promoting mutual trade.

Earlier this year, a Lebanese parliamentary delegation traveled to meet with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Damascus, aiming to extend help following the deadly earthquake that struck the neighboring country.

The delegation assured that “Lebanon’s parliament is ready to have a higher level of relations with Syria and to cooperate to the fullest extent possible.” ■