16-year-old Chinese Yang Shunchen wins in Artistic Swimming World Cup in Egypt

16-year-old Yang Shuncheng of China made a sparkling debut as he claimed victory in the men’s solo technical routine at the Artistic Swimming World Cup in Somabay, Egypt on Saturday.

With the theme of The Cello Song by The Piano Guys, Yang declared and executed a difficulty score of 27.0, higher than all other six participants, and received 232.5792 points to top the podium.

Colombian Gustavo Sanchez finished second with 209.1375 points with his routine The End of the World and Fernando Diaz del Rio Soto of Spain scored 208.0417 for the bronze medal.

“I thought about the victory but did not think much. It was my first international competition and I was very nervous before the race. I was lucky to win and feel the taste of gold medals. I expect a more challenging free routine tomorrow,” said Yang.

Mexico saw their first-ever champions at a world-level artistic swimming event crowned in the mixed team technical and Austrian Vasiliki Alexandri took the women’s solo technical crown.

Five events, including the women’s and men’s solo free, women’s duet technical, mixed duet technical and mixed team free will take place on Sunday. ■