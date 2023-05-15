Myanmar declared 17 townships in Rakhine State a natural disaster-affected area on Monday, according to a notification released by the State Administration Council (SAC).

The townships in western Myanmar’s Rakhine State are Kyaukphyu, Manaung, Ramree, Ann, Sittwe, Pauktaw, Ponnagyun, Rathedaung, Gwa, Taungup, Thandwe, Maungtaw, Buthidaung, Kyauktaw, Minbya, Mrauk-U and Myebon.

According to the notification, the townships were declared as a natural disaster-affected area in accordance with Section 11 of the Natural Disaster Management Law.

The declaration was made after cyclone Mocha caused loss of life and property and damage to the environment in Rakhine, and it is believed that there may be difficulties in rapid restoration of normality in the affected area.

On Sunday, extremely severe cyclonic storm Mocha hit the coastal areas of western Myanmar’s Rakhine State, leaving a trail of destruction. ■