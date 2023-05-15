Palestinian killed by Israeli soldiers in N. West Bank clashes

A Palestinian was killed on Monday by Israeli soldiers during clashes in a Palestinian refugee camp close to the northern West Bank city of Nablus, the Palestinian Health Ministry said in a press statement.

Salleh Sabra, 22, died after he was shot by Israeli soldiers in the chest during clashes that broke out in the Askar refugee camp, the ministry said.

Another Palestinian was moderately injured and taken to hospital for urgent medical treatment, it added.

Meanwhile, Palestinian eyewitnesses said an Israeli army force backed by armored vehicles stormed the refugee camp and parts of Nablus city, adding the soldiers opened fire at the Palestinians who threw stones and militants who opened fire at them.

The Israeli raid on the area aimed to pave the way for the demolition of the house of Abd al-Fattah Kharousha, 49, who carried out a shooting attack in February south of the city that killed two Israelis.

The Israeli army did not comment on the raid.

Since January, 119 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli soldiers in the West Bank while 19 Israelis killed in attacks by Palestinians in the West Bank and Jerusalem, according to the official Palestinian and Israeli figures. ■