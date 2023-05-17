FIFA approves more unpaid players’ applications

The International Federation of Football Associations (FIFA) has announced to compensate 225 unpaid players in its third phase of the FIFA Fund for Football Players (FIFA FFP).

The Fund provides financial support to players who have not been paid and have no chance of duly receiving the wages agreed with their clubs, FIFA said. The total budget for the fund is 16 million U.S. dollars.

FIFA has already paid eight million U.S. dollars in the previous two periods, from July 1, 2015 to June 30, 2020, and another four million will be allocated in the third phase between January 1, 2021 and December 31, 2021.

Ornella Desiree Bellia, FIFA Director of Professional Football Relations & Development, said 1,370 players were already paid by the FIFA to ensure a salary safety for players around the world. ■