IAEA reinstalling surveillance cameras at Iranian nuclear sites

The Iranian Foreign Ministry is serious about resolving problems and misunderstandings in its relations with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), according to official news agency IRNA.

Spokesman Nasser Kanaani recently made the remarks in Tehran while responding to media reports about the “reinstallation of IAEA surveillance cameras” at Iranian nuclear sites.

The installation is within the framework of an agreement reached earlier with the agency, Kanaani said, stressing Iran is moving along the roadmap agreed during the visit by IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi to Tehran in early March.

The IAEA announced last Wednesday that it is reinstalling its surveillance cameras at Iranian nuclear sites.

The IAEA’s Board of Governors passed in November a resolution urging Iran to collaborate with the agency’s investigators regarding “uranium traces” found at “three undeclared” Iranian sites.

During Grossi’s visit to Tehran in March, the two sides reached an agreement on further interactions based on Iran’s cooperation and greater openness to IAEA’s inspections. ■