Iraq’s war on drugs set to continue

May 17, 2023 Famagusta Gazette Middle East, North Africa and Mediterranean 0

Iraq’s ongoing war on drugs is continuing. Recently, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani underlined the importance of fighting a “war on drugs,” saying that it is no less important than the fight against terrorism.

Iraq has developed a national strategy to fight against drugs for 2023-2025 as part of a larger plan towards building a drug-free Iraq.

In recent years, drugs are mostly sold and distributed in poor areas in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad and the southern part of the country, prompting the Iraqi authorities to adopt rigorous measures to curb the spread of drugs.

Author

About Famagusta Gazette 8217 Articles
In addition to our Mediterranean perspective, Famagusta Gazette publish extensive coverage of world news, travel and tourism features, and financial information. Follow us on Twitter @FamagustaG

Related Articles