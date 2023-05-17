Iraq’s war on drugs set to continue

Iraq’s ongoing war on drugs is continuing. Recently, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani underlined the importance of fighting a “war on drugs,” saying that it is no less important than the fight against terrorism.

Iraq has developed a national strategy to fight against drugs for 2023-2025 as part of a larger plan towards building a drug-free Iraq.

In recent years, drugs are mostly sold and distributed in poor areas in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad and the southern part of the country, prompting the Iraqi authorities to adopt rigorous measures to curb the spread of drugs.