Asian Cup promises thrilling football matches

China faces a relatively easy Group A in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Asian Cup Qatar following the recent draw made in Doha, with Qatar, Tajikistan and Lebanon being the other three teams in the group.

Scheduled to take place from January 12 to February 10, 2024, the highly anticipated continental tournament promises to deliver thrilling football matches.

The 24 teams were divided into six groups. Host Qatar is poised to kick off its title defense against contenders including two-time runner-up China.

In Group B, 2015 champion Australia will face competition from Uzbekistan, Syria, and India.

Hong Kong, China is placed in Group C, which also features three-time winner Iran, 1996 runner-up United Arab Emirates and Palestine contesting for knockout spots.

Group D comprises record four-time winner Japan, Indonesia, 2007 champion Iraq, and Vietnam.

As top-seeded team in Group E, two-time champion South Korea faces challenges from Malaysia, Jordan, and Bahrain.

In Group F, three-time winner Saudi Arabia will encounter with Thailand, Kyrgyzstan, and Oman.

Top two teams from each group, along with the four best third-placed teams, will earn their tickets to the last 16. ■