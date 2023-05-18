Cyprus records slight fall in unemployed

The unemployed persons, registered at the District Labour Offices in Cyprus on the last day of April 2023, reached 11.284 persons. Based on the seasonally adjusted data that show the trend of unemployment, the number of registered unemployed for April 2023 decreased to 13.203 persons in comparison to 13.427 in the previous month.

In comparison with April 2022, a decrease of 380 persons or 3,3% was recorded, attributed mainly to the sectors of accommodation and food service activities (a decrease of 292), trade (a decrease of 190), construction (a decrease of 102), administrative and support service activities (a decrease of 88), public administration (a decrease of 47), as well as to the decrease of 181 persons recorded as newcomers in the labour market.