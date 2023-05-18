Erdogan vows to win “a greater victory”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has vowed to win “a greater victory” in the runoff presidential election on May 28.

“Now is the time to crown the success we achieved on May 14 with a greater victory,” Erdogan said on Twitter.

“We have already started working for the May 28 election,” he added.

Türkiye’s election watchdog announced Monday a runoff is scheduled for May 28 as no presidential candidate secured more than 50 percent of vote in the initial round.

Erdogan led with 49.51 percent, his rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu gained 44.88 percent, and Sinan Ogan, the third candidate, had 5.17 percent, according to Ahmet Yener, head of the Supreme Election Board.

After the second round of polls between Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu on May 28, the one who secures more votes will be the next Turkish president, according to Turkish law. ■