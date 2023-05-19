Fears over ongoing cholera outbreak in southeastern Ethiopia

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) has warned of the ongoing cholera outbreak in southeastern Ethiopia.

Figures from the UNOCHA show that some 100,000 people were previously vaccinated, while a new round of oral cholera vaccination campaign with 1.9 million doses available as of early April is scheduled for rollout in mid-May.

It, however, said coverage by the campaign is low considering a population of more than 7 million is living in and near the affected areas.

Widening oral cholera vaccination coverage requires more funds, it said, adding that strategic investments, especially in safe drinking water supply systems, sanitation, and hygiene, can eliminate the risk of cholera, even in vulnerable communities affected by insecurity and displacement.

Zimbabwean government approves budget to fight cholera The Zimbabwean government has approved a 24-million-U.S. dollar budget to fight cholera, as 13 countries in Africa grapple with the epidemic that has killed hundreds of people since the beginning of the year. Many Zimbabweans [Read More] UN appeals for 45 mln USD for cholera response in Malawi The United Nations seeks 45.3 million U.S. dollars to aid Malawi in the fight against its deadliest cholera outbreak in recent history, said a UN spokesman on Monday. The world body, joined by its humanitarian [Read More]

WHO urges Africa to quickly detect cases, mount timely response amid surging cholera outbreaks Africa is witnessing an exponential rise in cholera cases amid a global surge, as cases recorded on the continent in the first month of 2023 alone have already risen by more than 30 percent of [Read More]