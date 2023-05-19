Iran, Pakistan inaugurate power exchange line: report

Iran and Pakistan on Thursday inaugurated a new power exchange line in a ceremony held at the Pishin-Mand border crossing point, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

The 80-kilometer double-circuit and -bundled electricity transmission line, which connects Pollan District in Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan province to Jiwani in the Gwadar District of Pakistan’s Balochistan province, will increase electricity exchange between the two countries by 100 percent to 200 megawatts (MW) annually, according to Tasnim.

The 4.3-million-U.S. dollar project is expected to improve the sustainability of the two countries’ electricity networks in the event of a power shortage, the report said.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, it added.

Speaking at the ceremony, Raisi said the inauguration of the electricity transmission line is a manifestation of the deepening and expanding cooperation between the two “friendly and brotherly” countries.

The Pakistani prime minister, for his part, said the inauguration of the line will benefit the people of Gwadar and the cooperation between the two countries will continue to grow at all levels, according to Iran’s official news agency IRNA.

The construction of the project started in 2011, but was suspended due to a number of reasons. Its construction was resumed and completed by the incumbent Iranian administration that took office in August 2021, according to Tasnim. ■