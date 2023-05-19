Italy’s antitrust regulator opens Apple investigation

Italy’s antitrust regulator has embarked on a new investigation to assess whether the United States-based high-tech giant Apple abused its dominant position in the smartphone app market.

The move is the latest in a series of competition-related probes into the company by the Italian Competition Authority (AGCM).

Now, the AGCM alleges that Apple’s rules for third-party app developers are more restrictive than those for its own smartphone apps on the iOS platform, especially when it comes to privacy guidelines. The authority also alleges that Apple provides outside developers with lower quality analytical data, making it more difficult for those companies to effectively advertise their products.

Apple denied any wrongdoing and said its rules apply equally to all developers, whether in-house or not, adding that it would “continue to engage constructively” with the Italian authority to assuage concerns.

