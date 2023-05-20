Barack Obama indefinitely barred from entering Russia

An additional 500 American citizens, including former U.S. President Barack Obama, have been indefinitely barred from entering Russia, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced on Friday.

Among the newly blacklisted are significant figures, officials, lawmakers, experts and heads of military-industrial companies, the ministry said in a statement.

Moscow said the travel ban was introduced in response to repeatedly imposed anti-Russian sanctions by the Joe Biden administration.

“It is high time for Washington to learn that not a single hostile attack against Russia will be left without a strong reaction,” the ministry said. ■

