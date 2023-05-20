Lebanon receives Interpol notice for central bank chief

Lebanon on Friday received an International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) notice issued for its Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh, according to the National News Agency.

The notice followed an arrest warrant released by a French judge as part of the investigation into his public funds embezzlement.

Lebanese caretaker Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi said Lebanon would commit to Interpol’s notice if the judiciary instructs him to do so.

Salameh, meanwhile, told CNBC Arabia that he would appeal against the Interpol red notice.

Salameh is among the top Lebanese officials blamed for the unprecedented financial crisis in Lebanon. He is being investigated, along with his brother Raja, in Lebanon and abroad over the alleged embezzlement of more than 330 million U.S. dollars from the Lebanese central bank.

Salameh denied the accusations, insisting that his wealth comes from his previous job as an investment banker at Merrill Lynch, inherited properties, and investments.

Lebanon is reeling under the worst financial crisis in its history, which plunged over 80 percent of the population into poverty. ■