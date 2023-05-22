1,500 domestic firms join Iran’s oil exhibition

The 27th Iran International Oil, Gas, Refining and Petrochemical Exhibition has concluded.
Over 1,500 domestic firms and more than 200 foreign companies from 13 countries took part in the four-day event.
Describing the event as one of the biggest in the Middle East region, Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji said close to 200 contracts were signed during the expo. ■
Iran says discovers new oil reserves in south west, details to follow
Iran said on Tuesday that new oil reserves have been discovered in the southwest of the country, semi-official Tasnim News Agency reported. The announcement was made by Mehdi Fakour, director for exploration of the National [Read More]
Iran has started refining its crude oil in Venezuela
Iranian Petroleum Minister Javad Owji said on Sunday that Iran has started refining its crude oil in Venezuela, SHANA news agency affiliated to his ministry reported. Iran had started processing some 100,000 barrels per day [Read More]