3 Palestinians killed in West Bank clashes

May 22, 2023 Famagusta Gazette

Israeli soldiers are seen near the scene where a shooting attack occurred in the Jordan Valley, on April 7, 2023. Two Israeli women were killed and another was seriously wounded in a shooting attack in the occupied West Bank on Friday morning, Israeli authorities said amid a major escalation in the region. Israel's military said that fire was opened from a Palestinian vehicle at an Israeli car at the Hamra Junction, a crossroad in the Jordan Valley. The perpetrator fled the scene, triggering a widespread manhunt. (Photo by Nidal Eshtayeh/Xinhua)

Fierce clashes broke out early Monday after Israeli forces raided a Palestinian refugee camp in the city of Nablus in northern West Bank, with at least three Palestinians killed and six others wounded.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement that the three died after being shot by Israeli soldiers during the clashes.

Witnesses said that Israeli army stormed the camp at midnight, triggering conflicts between the soldiers and Palestinians.

There has been no immediate Israeli comment on the incident.

Tension has been mounting between Israel and Palestine since January with 156 Palestinians killed in clashes with Israeli soldiers. ■

