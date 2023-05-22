High-ranking al-Qaeda member nabbed in northern Lebanon

The Lebanese Army Intelligence Directorate confirmed the arrest of a high-ranking al-Qaeda member in northern Lebanon.

The statement, while withholding the suspect’s identity, revealed that the apprehension took place in Deir Ammar, a town in the northern region, following an extensive security operation.

The detained individual played a pivotal role in establishing the terrorist organization known as Fatah al-Islam, which maintained ties with al-Qaeda and operated within Lebanon more than 10 years ago.

He also assumed a significant role in the emergence of the Islamic State (IS) and the al-Nusra Front, the statement said, adding that investigations are ongoing with the detainees under the supervision of “competent judiciary bodies.” ■

