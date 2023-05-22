Israel to supply Dutch army with rockets

Israel has announced that it had signed a 305-million-U.S. dollar deal with the Netherlands on the export of Israeli-made artillery rocket systems.

“This is the first government-to-government defense exports agreement signed between Israel and the Netherlands, and one of the largest agreements signed between Israel and a European country in the past years,” the Israeli Defense Ministry said in a statement last week.

Under the agreement, the Israeli ministry will supply 20 Precise and Universal Launching System (PULS) artillery rocket systems to the Royal Netherlands Army over a period of five years.

The system is manufactured by Elbit Systems, an Israeli-headquartered weapons and security company. The system supports the firing of both free-flying rockets and precision guided rockets and missiles ranging from 12 km to 300 km.

The deal was signed by Israeli and Dutch officials in the Netherlands on Wednesday and approved by Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Thursday.

The deal marks a significant event symbolizing “the strategic relationship between our countries and constitutes an opportunity to strengthen our partnership based on mutual values and morals,” Yair Kulas, director of the Defense Ministry’s International Defense Cooperation Directorate, was quoted as saying in the statement. ■

