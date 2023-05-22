Lebanon rejects acts undermining state’s sovereignty: PM

The Lebanese government rejects any manifestation that “undermines the state’s authority and sovereignty,” said Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Monday, hinting at the military exercise staged by Iran-backed Hezbollah group on Sunday.

“At present, the government is stressing on preserving security stability on all Lebanese territory and not taking any action that may destabilize it,” Mikati was quoted as saying in a statement by Lebanon’s Council of Ministers during his meeting with UN Special Coordination for Lebanon Joanna Wronecka, who asked about the military drill.

The drill, taken place in the southern village of Aramta, included several exercises simulating Hezbollah attacks on military outposts, drone offensives, a parade of motorbike-riding Hezbollah fighters as well as the display of armored vehicles, rocket launchers, mortar artillery, and anti-aircraft weapons.

The two officials also emphasized the need to elect a new president for the republic and the role of Lebanese political leaders and parliamentarians in carrying out the required reforms.

Lebanon entered a political vacuum after former President Michel Aoun left office when his term ended at the end of October last year. Different parliamentary blocks still fail to elect a new president due to political divisions. ■