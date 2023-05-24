Fiji Airways will increase service from Nadi to Hong Kong

Fiji Airways will increase service from Nadi, Fiji’s third largest city, to Hong Kong by August and introduce fourth-weekly flights from Oct. 1, as demand on the route has picked up swiftly.

The national airline re-started with two direct flights between Nadi and Hong Kong on April 1, with a third service from August.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Fiji Airways had five flights a week to and from Hong Kong.

