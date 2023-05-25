Bonzie Colson’s contract renewed

Maccabi Tel Aviv, the celebrated Israeli EuroLeague basketball club, has renewed Bonzie Colson’s contract for another two seasons, securing him until 2025.

The 27-year-old forward, who began his stint with Maccabi in June last year, played a significant role in all 39 of Maccabi’s EuroLeague matches during his rookie season. He boasted an average of 10.7 points per game, the third-highest amongst all Maccabi players, and 5.6 rebounds, the team’s second-best, within an average playtime of 26 minutes per game.