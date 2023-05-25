Bonzie Colson’s contract renewed

May 25, 2023

Maccabi Tel Aviv, the celebrated Israeli EuroLeague basketball club, has renewed Bonzie Colson’s contract for another two seasons, securing him until 2025.

The 27-year-old forward, who began his stint with Maccabi in June last year, played a significant role in all 39 of Maccabi’s EuroLeague matches during his rookie season. He boasted an average of 10.7 points per game, the third-highest amongst all Maccabi players, and 5.6 rebounds, the team’s second-best, within an average playtime of 26 minutes per game.

