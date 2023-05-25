Cyprus records upswing in holidaymakers, increase in Israeli arrivals

The arrivals of tourists to Cyprus reached 342.736 in April 2023 compared to 289.335 in April 2022, recording an increase of 18,5%.

For the period of January – April 2023, arrivals of tourists totaled 736.629 compared to 534.040 in the corresponding period of 2022, recording an increase of 37,9%.

Arrivals from the United Kingdom were the main source of tourism for April 2023, with a share of 36,3% (124.455) of total arrivals, followed by Israel with 9,9% (34.069), Poland and Germany with 6,7% (23.063 and 23.038 respectively) and Greece 6,2% (21.184).

A total number of 135.659 residents of Cyprus returned from a trip abroad in April 2023 compared to 81.062 in the corresponding month last year, recording an increase of 67,4%.

The main countries from which residents of Cyprus returned in April 2023 were Greece with a share of 34,0% (46.086), the United Kingdom with 8,5% (11.482), France with 4,2% (5.664), Italy with 3,7% (4.962) and Hungary with 3,6% (4.886).

