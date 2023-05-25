Iran and Russia to build international transport route

Iran and Russia have recently signed a contract to build a railway inside Iran to complete an international transport route linking South Asia to Northern Europe.

The 162 km railway between the northern Iranian cities of Rasht and Astara will be built as part of the international North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), according to a report published on the website of the Iranian president’s office.

According to the contract, Russia will invest 1.6 billion euros (1.73 billion U.S. dollars) in the construction of the strategic railway which is expected to be completed in 48 months.

Iran and Russia, both being under the sanctions imposed by the United States, have recently expanded bilateral political and economic relations to counter the U.S. moves. ■

Iran, Syria sign comprehensive deal on enhancing economic cooperation Iran and Syria on Thursday signed a comprehensive memorandum of understanding (MoU) on enhancing cooperation in various sectors, the semi-official Fars news agency reported. The MoU was signed by Iranian Roads and Urban Development Minister [Read More]