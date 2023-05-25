Iran seeks revenge for the assassination of Qassem Soleimani

A top Iranian military commander that Iran’s ultimate revenge on the United States for the assassination of the country’s top commander Qassem Soleimani is yet to come.

Speaking last Friday, Hossein Salami, the chief commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), made the remarks when addressing a commemoration ceremony in the central province of Isfahan, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

Elaborating on Tehran’s revenge for the U.S. assassination of Soleimani in January 2020, Salami said Iran threw the first “slap” by launching missiles at U.S. Ain al-Asad base in the Iraqi province of Anbar just a few days after Soleimani’s death.

“The second slap is nothing but the U.S. gradual pullout from the region,” the commander said, noting the “third slap” has not been delivered yet.

On Jan. 3, 2020, the U.S. military assassinated Soleimani in a drone strike near the Baghdad International Airport. The assassination was condemned by Iran as “state terrorism.”

In January this year, a senior Iranian judicial official said 94 U.S. nationals have been charged with involving in Soleimani’s assassination, stressing that no one will be immune from prosecution in this case. ■

