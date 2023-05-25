Israel hosts international life sciences and technology event

The annual international life sciences and technology event Biomed Israel commenced recently in Tel Aviv.
Some 45 medical and life science startup companies showcased innovations in bio-convergence, a multidisciplinary method in life science using synergy between biotech, engineering and computerized systems, in the scenarios of hospitals and home care.
More than 120 exhibitors and sponsors from China, the United States, India, Britain, France, Israel, and 12 other countries participated in the event, presenting new tech in drug development, personalized treatments, replacement organs for transplantation, organ-on-a-chip, sensors and more.
The three-day event, which included a conference and exhibition, was organized by leading hospitals and the Israeli company Kenes Exhibitions in cooperation with the IIA, the Israeli High-Tech Association, the Israel Export Institute, and other leading organizations.
