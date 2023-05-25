Jordan celebrates increased tourism figures

Tourism sector revenue in Jordan increased during the first four months of 2023 by 84.5 percent, recording a value of about 2.2 billion U.S. dollars.

According to the Tourism Ministry’s monthly bulletin, nearly 2 million people visited Jordan from January to April this year, almost double the figure of the same period last year, largely increasing the tourism revenue.

During the first four months of 2023, overnight tourists reached about 1.6 million with a growth of 78.7 percent, while the number of day tourists reached 360,000, increasing by 137.1 percent, reported Petra, citing figures by the Central Bank of Jordan.

On a monthly basis, tourism sector income achieved a growth rate of 73.5 percent in April 2023 compared to the same month in 2022, reaching 543.2 million dollars. ■

