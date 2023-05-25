Lebanon wants safe return home of Syrian refugees

Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati has called on Arab brothers to assist Lebanon in securing a safe return of Syrian refugees to their homeland.

“The return of refugees cannot be achieved if Arabs do not unite their efforts with the support of the international community, and in communication and dialogue with Syria,” a statement by Lebanon’s Council of Ministers quoted Mikati as saying during the Arab League summit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Mikati said Lebanon “has never hesitated to open its doors to our displaced Syrian brothers out of faith in the brotherhood of the two peoples and the advancement of humanitarian considerations.”

However, it could no longer bear the burden of hosting the large number of Syrian refugees on its territories, as the displacement crisis has strained the country’s capacity in terms of infrastructure, social influences, and political repercussions at home, said Mikati.

He added that it is a natural right of those displaced to return to their cities and villages.

The prime minister said Lebanon suffers from multiple crises weighing heavily on the Lebanese people struggling in dire living conditions. ■