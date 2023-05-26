3 dead, 12 missing after refugee boat capsizes off Greece’s Mykonos island

Three people died and 12 went missing after a boat carrying an unknown number of refugees and migrants capsized off Mykonos island in the Aegean Sea, Greek national broadcaster ERT reported on Friday.

Two people have been rescued as a total of 17 people were reported on board, said ERT, citing Hellenic Coast Guard sources, adding that a search and rescue operation was underway.

Greece has been at the forefront of the refugee and migrant influx since 2015 and hundreds have perished in the Aegean Sea in the past eight years. ■