Dutch economy unexpectedly records negative growth

The Dutch economy unexpectedly recorded negative quarter-on-quarter growth of 0.7 percent in the first three months of 2023, while most neighboring countries saw positive growth.
The economies of Belgium and France grew by 0.4 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively, in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the previous quarter. The economy of the United Kingdom grew by 0.1 percent, while that of Germany stagnated.
The Dutch economy’s contraction was mainly due to a fall in the trade balance and to greater withdrawals from stocks, especially through the demand for gas, according to the CBS.
Inflation in Netherlands hits 47-year high in 2022
The annual inflation rate in the Netherlands was 10 percent in 2022, the highest since 1975 when the rate was 10.2 percent as a result of the oil crisis, Statistics Netherlands (CBS) said on Tuesday. [Read More]
Netherlands taps into gas reserves as cold wave boost heating demand
Dutch energy firms have been forced to tap into the country’s gas reserves as the wintry weather is boosting demand. Temperatures in the Netherlands have hovered around or below freezing since early December, and the [Read More]
Netherlands economy expected to witness slower growth
The Dutch Rabobank warned on Monday that after impressive recovery growth rates in 2021 and 2022, the economy in the Netherlands is expected to witness slower growth in the next two years. Due to the [Read More]