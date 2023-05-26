E China’s Wuxi to host FIBA 3×3 World Tour Masters

The 2023 FIBA 3×3 World Tour Masters will take place in Wuxi, east China’s Jiangsu Province from November 4 to 5, according to basketball’s global governing body FIBA.

As the highest-level competition of its kind in the world, the World Tour features 15 tournaments and one final held around the world this year. After qualifiers and challengers, 14 shortlisted 3×3 basketball teams will be announced three months before the final.

In recent years, Wuxi has ramped up efforts to turn itself into a sports-friendly city by organizing a variety of sporting activities and hosting international and national-level competitions. It will also host the Wuxi Cup 3×3 Basketball League and the Wuxi division of the Chinese 3×3 Basketball League this year.