Hezbollah leader threatens “all-out war” in response to Israel’s warning

An “all-out war” will include all the fronts of the axis of resistance, said Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on Thursday in response to the Israeli military’s warning.

“Never miscalculate; any folly may lead you to the abyss,” Nasrallah said in a televised speech on the Resistance and Liberation Day.

“It is not you who are threatening a great war, but we are the ones who are threatening you with it,” he said.

The Hezbollah held a massive military show in southern Lebanon on Monday, ahead of the annual Resistance and Liberation Day which marks the Israeli troop pullout from southern Lebanon on May 25, 2000. In response, Israeli Defense Forces warned Nasrallah against making “a mistake that could plunge the region into war.”

Nasrallah said that “the growing deterrent power of the resistance and the erosion of the Israeli deterrent power” was demonstrated by the recent clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip.

The Lebanon-Israel border has been mostly quiet since Israel fought a 2006 war against Hezbollah, except for occasional tensions caused by rockets fired on Israel by Palestinian factions in Lebanon. ■