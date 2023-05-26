Special date for Israeli Premier League team Hapoel Tel Aviv

Israeli Premier League team Hapoel Tel Aviv will host the Spanish second division side C.D. Leganes for an exhibition match to mark Hapoel’s 100th anniversary.

The match will be played at the 29,400-seat Bloomfield Stadium in Tel Aviv-Yafo on July 15.

A special celebration will be held at halftime in which tribute will be paid to some of the most emblematic players and coaches in the Israeli club’s history.

In 100 years, Hapoel won 13 Israeli league titles, 16 state cups, 1 league cup, 5 super cups, and the 1967 Asian Champion Club Tournament, known as the AFC Champions League now.