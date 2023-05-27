India’s top court grants bail to former Delhi minister on health grounds

India’s top court granted a six-week interim bail on Friday to Delhi’s former health minister Satyendar Jain on medical grounds, officials said.

Jain was admitted to an intensive care unit of Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) hospital Thursday after he collapsed inside a bathroom of Tihar jail, where he was undergoing detention since last year on money laundering charges.

Jain was granted interim bail until July 11 to seek treatment from any private hospital of his choice.

“He shall not leave the national capital territory Delhi. All relevant papers of treatment be produced before this court. This order shall remain in operation till 11th July,” read a court order.

Jain was examined at Safdarjung Hospital on Monday for a spinal injury that he had sustained earlier from another fall.

The 58-year-old former minister is in jail since May last year in a money laundering case being probed by the country’s Enforcement Directorate.

Jain’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has expressed concern over his health.

Another AAP senior leader and former deputy chief minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia is also in jail. He was arrested in February this year on corruption charges in a liquor policy case. ■