Israeli company begins test drive on wireless charging road

Israeli hi-tech company Electreon Wireless has conducted a nonstop 100-hour test drive on a wireless charging road.

The company created a road charging system based on special copper coils placed just below the surface of the road, allowing cars to be charged while they are being driven.

The 1,500-km drive is performed on a specially-built 200-meter test road at Electreon’s headquarters in the coastal village of Beit Yanai in central Israel.

Earlier this month, Electreon launched a public bus route equipped with wireless charging technology in Bad Bellingen, Germany.

The company also signed agreements with its partners on building wireless charging roads in the United States and several other European countries. ■