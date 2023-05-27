Syria increases fuel, gas prices

The Syrian government has decided to increase the prices of fuel and gas as a result of the tough U.S. economic sanctions on the country.

The decision raised the prices of high-octane fuel by 15 percent, home cooking gas by 30 percent, and industrial gas by 50 percent.

The increase is the second within two and a half months.

The Syrians have been suffering from a crunching economic crisis due to the long-standing war and the U.S. economic sanctions.

The current increase in fuel and gas prices is expected to impact the prices of basic commodities and transportation. ■

