Tunisia foils terrorist plot by religious extremist: official

Tunisian security services managed to intercept a religious extremist who was preparing to launch terrorist attacks, National Guard Spokesman Houcemeddine Jbabli said Friday.

The religious extremist was detected in the city of Sfax in southeast Tunisia, who has pledged allegiance to the Islamic State, said Jbabli.

The extremist was in possession of explosive materials and was preparing to carry out terrorist operations, he said, adding that an investigation has been launched and a warrant of committal has been issued. ■

