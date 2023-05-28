Drugs seized, suspects arrested in Syria’s anti-narcotic raids

Syrian Narcotics Control Bureau has arrested several drug-dealing suspects in two raids outside captial Damasuc and the northern city of Aleppo, the Syrian Interior Ministry and activists said Saturday.

Some 6,000 Captagon pills, 200 other narcotic pills, two kilograms of weed, and various weaponry were confiscated during the operation in Aleppo, the ministry said in a statement.

It said some of the arrestees were found to be on the list of wanted people for the drug trade, with previous arrest warrants and judicial rulings.

Meanwhile, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said the Syrian authorities arrested a number of dealers and seized 1,500 Captagon pills, weed, and weapons in an operation in the town of Jubbeh outside the capital Damascus on Saturday,

The war monitor said in a statement that the Syrian government has intensified its campaigns against drug dealers as promised since the end of the Arab Summit last week.

This comes as Syria returns to the Arab fold, with the Arab countries readmitting the war-torn country into the Arab League and allowing Syria to attend the latest Arab Summit.

One of the things needed from Syria was cooperation in curbing the country’s drug trade that troubles neighboring countries, which has intensified in recent months. ■