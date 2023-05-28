Egypt’s Al Ahly defeats Senegal’s AS Douanes to win Basketball Africa League title

Egypt’s Al Ahly Sporting Club on Saturday were crowned 2023 Basketball Africa League (BAL) champions after defeating Senegal’s Association Sportive des Douanes 80-65 in the final game of the BAL playoffs and finals, in the Rwandan capital, Kigali.

In the first half, characterized by low scoring, Al Ahly secured a slim 38-33 lead before heading to the locker room. However, in the third quarter, Corey Webster and Ehab Amin extended the lead to 57-44 with two three-point shots, and AS Douanes failed to respond.

Although AS Douanes initially took the lead with a three-pointer from Chris Crawford, it lasted only 23 seconds throughout the entire game.

Al Ahly’s victory in the BAL makes them the second Egyptian team to win the tournament, following Zamalek’s triumph in the inaugural season.

Earlier in the day, Mali’s Stade Malien defeated Angola’s Petro de Luanda 73-65 to secure the third place in this professional and thrilling league, which took place from May 20 to 27.

Al Ahly’s win grants them the opportunity to represent Africa in the next edition of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Intercontinental Cup.

The Basketball Africa League, Africa’s premier basketball competition, is a collaborative effort between the NBA and FIBA. This year’s edition featured the Sahara Conference, hosted in Dakar, Senegal, and the Nile Conference, hosted in Cairo, Egypt. ■